Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.92) to GBX 2,987 ($36.70) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

