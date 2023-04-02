Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

