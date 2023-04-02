Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $46,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at about $681,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in GSK by 39.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.
GSK Trading Up 0.9 %
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.50%.
GSK Profile
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.