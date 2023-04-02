Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

