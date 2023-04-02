Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $53,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.