Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

