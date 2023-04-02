Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

FDL stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

