Pivotree (CVE:PVT) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pivotree Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CVE PVT opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$3.03 and a 52-week high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

