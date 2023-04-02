Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
