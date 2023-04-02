Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of LON PREM opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Premier African Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

