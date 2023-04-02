Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $38.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $257,322.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,832,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,892,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $151,070.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,826,930 shares in the company, valued at $145,789,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $257,322.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,832,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,892,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,379 shares of company stock worth $8,425,251. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.79. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

