ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.64. ProFrac shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 181,522 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,010,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 8,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,138.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.4 %

About ProFrac

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.