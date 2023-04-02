Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

