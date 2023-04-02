ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 597.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 47.4% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 4.9 %

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

