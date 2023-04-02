Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 27,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $113,867.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,852,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,644,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,784.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $172,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.