PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $87.50 Average PT from Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

PVH Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.81. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

