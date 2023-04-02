PVH Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PVH. Cowen lifted their target price on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

