PVH (NYSE:PVH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.78.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

