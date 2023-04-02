Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Atreca, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atreca in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Atreca’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atreca by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

