Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. Bank of America decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

bluebird bio Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.18 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 424,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 202,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.