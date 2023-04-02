Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Wedbush

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. CVB Financial has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

