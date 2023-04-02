Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

89bio Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 89bio by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $39,999,992.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 33,559 shares valued at $498,394. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

