Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.