Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.64) EPS.
NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.