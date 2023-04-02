Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CDW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.18. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

