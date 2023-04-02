Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $205.97 on Friday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,638,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $76,163,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,882 shares of company stock worth $1,547,666. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

