Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.
Acuity Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AYI stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.91. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90.
Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,093,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.