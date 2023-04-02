Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $12.40 per share.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.91. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,093,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

