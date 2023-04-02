Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.52 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.55.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

