Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Simply Good Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

