Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis.
WBS opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
