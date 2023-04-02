Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Increased by Zacks Research

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Chevron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.