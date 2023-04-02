Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

FITB stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,949,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.