Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By KeyCorp

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.19.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.75.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

