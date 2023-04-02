Raymond James Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised Intel from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.67 on Thursday. Intel has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel



Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

