Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Shares Up 0.9%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.48. 231,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 593,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Recruit in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Recruit Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
