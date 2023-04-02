Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,680,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.