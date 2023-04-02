Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

BLUE opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

