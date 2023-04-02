Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hibbett, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Hibbett stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $749.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi grew its position in Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

