Research Analysts Set Expectations for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

PACW opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

