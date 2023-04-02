Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.15. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
See Also
