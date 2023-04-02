Reviewing Grab (GRAB) and Its Rivals

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grab to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.43 billion -$1.68 billion -6.84 Grab Competitors $4.03 billion $60.65 million -20.75

Grab’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Grab has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab’s peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grab and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 2 8 0 2.64 Grab Competitors 766 4701 10053 252 2.62

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61% Grab Competitors -39.90% -9,233.72% -5.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grab peers beat Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

