Reviewing Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $857.33 million 2.66 $283.74 million $2.97 8.09 Independent Bank $720.25 million 4.11 $263.81 million $5.70 11.51

Profitability

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 33.10% 10.25% 1.31% Independent Bank 34.83% 9.32% 1.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Independent Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.12%. Independent Bank has a consensus price target of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company provides real estate loans, which include commercial mortgages that are secured by non-residential properties, residential mortgages that are secured primarily by owner-occupied residences, and mortgages for the construction of commercial and residential properties. Independent Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Rockland, MA.

