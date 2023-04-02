RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.77 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

