RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,811 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.94. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

