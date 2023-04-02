RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 412 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.26 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

