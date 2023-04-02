RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 708 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after acquiring an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after acquiring an additional 799,376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.