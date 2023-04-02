RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 711 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

AFL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

