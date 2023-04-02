RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $115,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 705,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.