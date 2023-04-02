RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $133,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

