RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $66,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 129.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $42,985,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 742,446 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

