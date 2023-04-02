RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $95,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $50.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

