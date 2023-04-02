RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GS opened at $327.11 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

